Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 4933962
  2. 4933962
  3. 4933962
  4. 4933962
  5. 4933962
  6. 4933962
  7. 4933962
  8. 4933962
  9. 4933962
  10. 4933962
  11. 4933962
  12. 4933962
  13. 4933962
  14. 4933962
Contact Seller

$7,587

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,473KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4933962
  • Stock #: 554644
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP6CN554644
Exterior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

CLEAN CARFAX!Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-8PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM, SUNDAY 12PM-5-PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success. -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Central

2012 Nissan Altima 2...
 121,473 KM
$7,587 + tax & lic
2007 BMW 3 Series 32...
 196,254 KM
$3,887 + tax & lic
2007 Volkswagen Golf...
 234,500 KM
$1,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Send A Message