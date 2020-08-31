Menu
2012 Nissan Altima

121,927 KM

$8,287

+ tax & licensing
$8,287

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2.5 SL | BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | LEATHER |

2.5 SL | BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | LEATHER |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

$8,287

+ taxes & licensing

121,927KM
Used
  • Stock #: 476984
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP1CN476984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,927 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, REAR CAMERA WITH PARKING AID LINES, LEATHER, KEYLESS ENTRY, 12V/AUX/USB, PUSH START BUTTON AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

