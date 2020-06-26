Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Canada's Motors Place

705-728-2277

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan NV 2500

2012 Nissan NV 2500

Cargo FULL SIZE CARGO | ATOTO TOUCH MEDIA CENTRE | REV C

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan NV 2500

Cargo FULL SIZE CARGO | ATOTO TOUCH MEDIA CENTRE | REV C

Location

Canada's Motors Place

306 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

705-728-2277

  1. 5302067
  2. 5302067
  3. 5302067
  4. 5302067
  5. 5302067
  6. 5302067
  7. 5302067
  8. 5302067
  9. 5302067
  10. 5302067
Contact Seller

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 204,615KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5302067
  • Stock #: 1479
  • VIN: 1N6AF0KY7CN100543
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Transmission
Automatic

2012 NISSAN NV2500 HD w/ 204,615km !!!! 5.6 L V8 ENGINE *** FULL SIZE CARGO VAN *** EQUIPPED WITH AN ATOTO TOUCH SCREEN MEDIA CENTRE w/ ANDROID SOFTWARE & APPS MAKES SITTING IN TRAFFIC MUCH MORE INTERESTING :) LOTS OF OPTIONS incl.- REV CAM | POWER WINDOWS | USB CONNECTIVITY | AUX IN | SD CARD SLOT | AC plus MORE !!!! What else can you ask for ?!!! How about a GREAT DEAL !!!! BOOK YOUR DRIVE TODAY and let us know if we are not the lowest prices in Ontario :))) We are Canada's Motors Place. CALL NOW 1-705-728-2277 *** FINANCING AVAILABLE

***Certification available for $649. If not certified the vehicle is considered unfit - Not drivable, Not Certified.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front crumple zones
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Front air conditioning
  • Adjustable front headrests
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
Additional Features
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front assist handle
  • Oil Pressure Gauge
  • Front cupholders
  • Hood buckling creases
  • Braking Assist
  • 3.54 Axle Ratio
  • Premium cloth upholstery
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Black window trim
  • Front struts
  • Multi-functional information center
  • Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
  • Breakaway engine
  • CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
  • FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
  • FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
  • MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
  • SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
  • FRONT SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
  • REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS
  • 130 AMPS ALTERNATOR
  • 4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
  • IRIDIUM TIPPED SPARK PLUGS
  • 3 CARGO AREA LIGHT
  • MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
  • 115V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
  • 1.2 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
  • 1.5 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
  • 19 STEERING RATIO
  • 4.6 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
  • CLASS I TRAILER HITCH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canada's Motors Place

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 221,079 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL |...
 185,791 KM
$10,488 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Rogue NO...
 184,638 KM
$6,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Canada's Motors Place

Canada's Motors Place

306 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

705-728-XXXX

(click to show)

705-728-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory