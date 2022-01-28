Menu
2012 Nissan Rogue

135,320 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
SL

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

135,320KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8263164
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV3CW379647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Voted Barrie's Best Used Car Dealership & Home of Barrie's Best Used Car Sales person, Nicole Bursey. Family owned and operated. Serving you for over 34 years! All Certified vehicles come with a 3 month/3,000KM warranty, at no additional cost. Your family's safety and comfort is our # 1 priority. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

