Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 RAM 1500

125,662 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,662KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10099590
  • Stock #: 36564AU
  • VIN: 1C6RD7KP1CS260163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 36564AU
  • Mileage 125,662 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2022 RAM 1500 Classi...
 0 KM
$63,865 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Camry
335,210 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 159,130 KM
$28,286 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory