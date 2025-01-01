$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
15,171KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RD7GT3CS104955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,171 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Big Horn, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Conventional Spare Tire
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
DARK SLATE INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar 60/40 split-fold rear seat floor-mounted auto shift lever ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet fold-flat load floor storage
MINERAL GRAY METALLIC
CHROME MANUAL FOLDING PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory courtesy lamps turn signals
25X BIG HORN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans 20 x 9.0 aluminum chrome clad wheels ash tray lamp bright/bright billet grille chrome exterior mirror caps electric shift-on-demand transfer case fog la...
