$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Canada's Motors Place

705-728-2277

2012 RAM 1500

4WD | CREW CAB | ALLOYS | KEYLESS

Location

306 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

705-728-2277

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 240,696KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5302076
  • Stock #: 1485
  • VIN: 1C6RD7KT1CS104010
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic

2012 Dodge Ram 1500 CREW w/ 240,696km !!!! HEMI 5.7L V8 ENGINE | 4 WHEEL DRIVE | CREW CAB | POWER WINDOWS | ICE COLD AC | STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS | ALLOY WHEELS plus MORE !!!!! What else can you ask for ?!!! How about a GREAT DEAL !!!! BOOK YOUR DRIVE TODAY and let us know if we are not the lowest prices in Ontario :))) We are Canada's Motors Place. CALL NOW 1-705-728-2277 *** FINANCING AVAILABLE

***Certification available for $649. If not certified the vehicle is considered unfit - Not drivable, Not Certified.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Front air conditioning
  • Adjustable front headrests
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Security
  • Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
Powertrain
  • engine hour meter
Convenience
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
Additional Features
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • 3.55 Axle Ratio
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • ashtray
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Removable tailgate
  • Vinyl upholstery
  • Front cupholders
  • Braking Assist
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • trailer stability control
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • Trailer Wiring
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
  • Front struts
  • Seatbelt force limiters
  • Hill holder control
  • Driver seat manual adjustments
  • Pickup bed light
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • 0.87 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
  • 1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
  • 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
  • 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
  • DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
  • ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
  • FOLDS UP REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • KEY ROLLING CODE SECURITY
  • LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
  • PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE
  • SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
  • 160 AMPS ALTERNATOR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

306 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

705-728-XXXX

705-728-2277

