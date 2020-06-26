Menu
$22,487

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

Laramie

2012 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

$22,487

+ taxes & licensing

  147,674KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5304833
  Stock #: 256605
  VIN: 1C6RD7NT8CS256605
Exterior Colour
Red
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, LEATHER, 12V/AUX/USB, NAVIGATION, TOUCH SCREEN, PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, TRAILER HITCH, REMOTE START AND MUCH MORE !
Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-8PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM, SUNDAY 12PM-5-PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success. -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

