Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 RAM 1500

142,921 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

  1. 6818705
  2. 6818705
  3. 6818705
  4. 6818705
  5. 6818705
  6. 6818705
  7. 6818705
  8. 6818705
  9. 6818705
  10. 6818705
  11. 6818705
  12. 6818705
  13. 6818705
  14. 6818705
  15. 6818705
  16. 6818705
  17. 6818705
  18. 6818705
  19. 6818705
  20. 6818705
  21. 6818705
  22. 6818705
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,921KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6818705
  • Stock #: 1207
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FT3CS121207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1207
  • Mileage 142,921 KM

Vehicle Description

**2012 Ram 1500**


AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION , 5 PASSENGER SEATING AIR CONDITIONING , CRUISE CONTROL , POWER WINDOW'S , POWER LOCKS , KEYLESS ENTRY, CD , AUX. ALLOY WHEELS .. MUCH MUCH MORE  


ONE OF THE BEST PRICED MODELS IN THE MARKET!!! NO HIDDEN FEES, COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO ADDITIONAL COST...PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE , TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE...PLEASE VISIT US AT.  


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


www.simpleautos.ca


** Professionally Detailed .


 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Don’t dream it. Drive it!


 


 2 Locations to Serve you:


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


2829 Derry Rd E.,                                                                     93 Bradford St.


Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                                                           Barrie, ON  L4N 3A7 


905-956-7800                                                                          705-252-2886


 


 


 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2020 Ford Mustang Ec...
 5,830 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Se...
 53,424 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 172,065 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

Call Dealer

705-252-XXXX

(click to show)

705-252-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory