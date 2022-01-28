Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 RAM 1500

196,306 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

  1. 8172250
  2. 8172250
  3. 8172250
  4. 8172250
  5. 8172250
  6. 8172250
  7. 8172250
  8. 8172250
  9. 8172250
  10. 8172250
  11. 8172250
  12. 8172250
  13. 8172250
  14. 8172250
  15. 8172250
  16. 8172250
  17. 8172250
  18. 8172250
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

196,306KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8172250
  • Stock #: 23897A
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FT3CS335579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 196,306 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Third Row Seat
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

2021 RAM 1500
 64,599 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500
 234,015 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory