2012 Toyota Highlander
V6 PLATINUM MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | 4WD !
2012 Toyota Highlander
V6 PLATINUM MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | 4WD !
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
186,408KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDBK3EHXCS169043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,408 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Toyota Highlander V6 4D Sport Utility 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD
Recent Arrival!
| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, AWD.
Gray
Recent Arrival!
| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, AWD.
Gray
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
