2012 Toyota Highlander V6 4D Sport Utility 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD<br><br>Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, AWD.<br><br>Gray

2012 Toyota Highlander

186,408 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
V6 PLATINUM MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | 4WD !

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
186,408KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDBK3EHXCS169043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,408 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Toyota Highlander V6 4D Sport Utility 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD

Recent Arrival!


| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, AWD.

Gray

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

