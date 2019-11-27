Menu
2012 Volkswagen Beetle

HIGHLINE

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,655KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4373847
  • VIN: 3VWJX7ATXCM633444
Exterior Colour
Candy White (White)
Interior Colour
Titan Black (MX)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and very clean 2012 vw Beetle automatic transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, , bluetooth and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

Selling price fully Certified $8900 + HST


EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS WITH $5000 PER CLAIM.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Front seatback storage pockets
Trim
  • Chrome window trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Chrome front grille
  • Body-colour bumpers
  • Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Safety
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
  • Dual-note horn
  • Driver/front passenger airbags
  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Diversity antenna
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Exterior
  • Front fog lights
Additional Features
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Collapsible steering column
  • Heated washer nozzles
  • Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
  • Front armrest
  • All-season tires
  • 3-spoke leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob & handbrake lever
  • Interior chrome accents
  • Panoramic pwr sunroof
  • 17" "Rotor" alloy wheels w/anti-theft locks
  • 50/50 split-folding rear bench seat
  • Anti-theft vehicle alarm
  • Mulitcolour adjustable ambient lighting
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/tiptronic
  • 3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions -inc: front height adjusters, front pretensioners, front load limiters
  • Front/rear disc brakes
  • 2.5L I5 engine
  • Electronic stability control (ESC) -inc: acceleration slip regulation (ASR), electronic differential lock (EDL)
  • CONNECTIVITY PKG
  • Air conditioning -inc: chrome air vent surround trim
  • Heated front sport bucket seats -inc: 8-way manual driver adjustment, 6-way manual passenger adjustment, manual driver lumbar
  • Instrument cluster w/chrome surround trim
  • Pwr windows -inc: chrome switch accents

