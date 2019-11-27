2012 Volkswagen Beetle

!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and very clean 2012 vw Beetle automatic transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, , bluetooth and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!
CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!
GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%
Selling price fully Certified $8900 + HST
EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS WITH $5000 PER CLAIM.
COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
- Front seatback storage pockets
- Trim
-
- Chrome window trim
- Body-colour door handles
- Chrome front grille
- Body-colour bumpers
- Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- MacPherson strut front suspension
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Safety
-
- Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
- Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
- Dual-note horn
- Driver/front passenger airbags
- Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Security
-
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Exterior
-
- Additional Features
-
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Front-wheel drive
- Collapsible steering column
- Heated washer nozzles
- Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
- Front armrest
- All-season tires
- 3-spoke leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
- Leather-wrapped shift knob & handbrake lever
- Interior chrome accents
- Panoramic pwr sunroof
- 17" "Rotor" alloy wheels w/anti-theft locks
- 50/50 split-folding rear bench seat
- Anti-theft vehicle alarm
- Mulitcolour adjustable ambient lighting
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/tiptronic
- 3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions -inc: front height adjusters, front pretensioners, front load limiters
- Front/rear disc brakes
- 2.5L I5 engine
- Electronic stability control (ESC) -inc: acceleration slip regulation (ASR), electronic differential lock (EDL)
- CONNECTIVITY PKG
- Air conditioning -inc: chrome air vent surround trim
- Heated front sport bucket seats -inc: 8-way manual driver adjustment, 6-way manual passenger adjustment, manual driver lumbar
- Instrument cluster w/chrome surround trim
- Pwr windows -inc: chrome switch accents
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.