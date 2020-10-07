Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

185,240 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

GLI 4dr Sdn DSG

Location

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

185,240KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6122856
  • Stock #: 8272
  • VIN: 3VW467AJ4CM378272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8272
  • Mileage 185,240 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED


** Professionally Detailed .


 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Don’t dream it. Drive it!


 


 2 Locations to Serve you:


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


2829 Derry Rd E.,                                                                     93 Bradford St.


Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                                                          Barrie, ON  L4N 3A7 


905-956-7800                                                                          705-252-2886


 


 


 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Leather Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

