Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Cadillac XTS

277,345 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac XTS

2013 Cadillac XTS

Premium Collection

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac XTS

Premium Collection

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 9359101
  2. 9359101
  3. 9359101
  4. 9359101
  5. 9359101
  6. 9359101
  7. 9359101
  8. 9359101
  9. 9359101
  10. 9359101
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

277,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9359101
  • Stock #: X1013AJZ
  • VIN: 2G61S5S35D9122323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 277,345 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2014 Ford Edge SEL A...
 215,953 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 SVT ...
 253,843 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape Tit...
 52,049 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory