2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Additional Features Jantes en alliage

Lecteur CD

Radio AM/FM

Climatiseur automatique

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Caméra de recul

Direction assistée

Air climatisé

Miroirs électriques

Toit ouvrant électrique

Intérieur Tissus

