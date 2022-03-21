$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LS GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
130,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8753126
- Stock #: 2629E
- VIN: 1G1PL5SH3D7329206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,900 KM
Vehicle Description
THE CRUZE GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, ONSTAR USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1