Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

130,900 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8753126
  • Stock #: 2629E
  • VIN: 1G1PL5SH3D7329206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,900 KM

Vehicle Description

THE CRUZE GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, ONSTAR USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 130,900 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 115,800 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 68,400 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory