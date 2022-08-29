Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

103,775 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car Connection

705-725-8696

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

103,775KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9071719
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK6D6193929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark and Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,775 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

