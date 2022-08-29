$15,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
Location
Canadian Car Connection
570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4
705-725-8696
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
103,775KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9071719
- VIN: 2GNFLEEK6D6193929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Dark and Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,775 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
