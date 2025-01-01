Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Crew Cab 143.5 WT, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

162,060 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Watch This Vehicle
12106435

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,060KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCPKPE73DG248381

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 162,060 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" WT, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT for sale in Barrie, ON
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 162,060 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in Barrie, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 239,989 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Compass Upland Edition for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Jeep Compass Upland Edition 111,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500