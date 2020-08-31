Menu
2013 Chevrolet Trax

190,264 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

LT

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

190,264KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 22838A
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB6DL158506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,264 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
CUP HOLDERS
Interval wipers
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

