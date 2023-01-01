Menu
2013 Dodge Challenger

89,400 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2013 Dodge Challenger

2013 Dodge Challenger

R/T Classic SUNROOF/STORAGE CAR COVER!!

2013 Dodge Challenger

R/T Classic SUNROOF/STORAGE CAR COVER!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2C3CDYBTXDH653086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,400 KM

Vehicle Description

HAVE FUN IN THIS CHALLENGER RT WITH THE 5.7L HEMI ENGINE CLASSIC WITH THE HERITAGE PACKAGE!! IT HAS THE SPORT MODE TO MAKE DRIVING FUN. THE CHALLENGER IS EQUIPPED WITH A CAR COVER FOR STORAGE, DUAL EXHAUST, PUSH BUTTON START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH AND A POWER SUNROOF. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

