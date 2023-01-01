$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2013 Dodge Challenger
R/T Classic SUNROOF/STORAGE CAR COVER!!
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
89,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9825370
- VIN: 2C3CDYBTXDH653086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,400 KM
Vehicle Description
HAVE FUN IN THIS CHALLENGER RT WITH THE 5.7L HEMI ENGINE CLASSIC WITH THE HERITAGE PACKAGE!! IT HAS THE SPORT MODE TO MAKE DRIVING FUN. THE CHALLENGER IS EQUIPPED WITH A CAR COVER FOR STORAGE, DUAL EXHAUST, PUSH BUTTON START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH AND A POWER SUNROOF. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
