$10,595+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 Dodge Dart
SXT/Rallye PLATINUM MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED | ONE OWNER | GREAT CONDITION | GREAT COMMUTER CAR !!
2013 Dodge Dart
SXT/Rallye PLATINUM MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED | ONE OWNER | GREAT CONDITION | GREAT COMMUTER CAR !!
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,423KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C3CDFBAXDD203989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,423 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2013 Dodge Dart SXT/Rallye 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD
ONE OWNER !!
VERY WELL MAINTAINED !!
Recent Arrival!
| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.
Blue Streak Pearlcoat
Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate the Dart's ride quality, smooth and refined drivelines, strong performance from the higher-output engines, and modern, upscale interior styling the most highly. The 2.4-litre four-cylinder is said to be a strong and flexible performer, and both the up-level stereo system and touchscreen infotainment system are highly rated, too. Good handling and a sturdy, capable feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ONE OWNER !!
VERY WELL MAINTAINED !!
Recent Arrival!
| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.
Blue Streak Pearlcoat
Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate the Dart's ride quality, smooth and refined drivelines, strong performance from the higher-output engines, and modern, upscale interior styling the most highly. The 2.4-litre four-cylinder is said to be a strong and flexible performer, and both the up-level stereo system and touchscreen infotainment system are highly rated, too. Good handling and a sturdy, capable feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2013 Dodge Dart SXT/Rallye PLATINUM MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED | ONE OWNER | GREAT CONDITION | GREAT COMMUTER CAR !! 60,423 KM $10,595 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT PLATINUM MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED | PREMIUM PLUS | TRAILER HITCH | DVD ENTERTAINMENT | STOW'N'GO 168,541 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,595
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2013 Dodge Dart