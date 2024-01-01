Menu
2013 Dodge Dart SXT/Rallye 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD<br><br>ONE OWNER !! <br><br>VERY WELL MAINTAINED !! <br><br>Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.<br><br>Blue Streak Pearlcoat<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners tend to rate the Darts ride quality, smooth and refined drivelines, strong performance from the higher-output engines, and modern, upscale interior styling the most highly. The 2.4-litre four-cylinder is said to be a strong and flexible performer, and both the up-level stereo system and touchscreen infotainment system are highly rated, too. Good handling and a sturdy, capable feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

60,423 KM

$10,595

+ tax & licensing
SXT/Rallye PLATINUM MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED | ONE OWNER | GREAT CONDITION | GREAT COMMUTER CAR !!

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
60,423KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CDFBAXDD203989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,423 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Dodge Dart SXT/Rallye 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD

ONE OWNER !!

VERY WELL MAINTAINED !!

Recent Arrival!


| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.

Blue Streak Pearlcoat


Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate the Dart's ride quality, smooth and refined drivelines, strong performance from the higher-output engines, and modern, upscale interior styling the most highly. The 2.4-litre four-cylinder is said to be a strong and flexible performer, and both the up-level stereo system and touchscreen infotainment system are highly rated, too. Good handling and a sturdy, capable feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

