2013 Dodge Dart

$5,787 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 0 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7060967

7060967 Stock #: 117502

117502 VIN: 1C3CDFBA8DD117502

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 167,058 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

