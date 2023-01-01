2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 2 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10627344

10627344 Stock #: 28634U

28634U VIN: 2C4RDGBG9DR729690

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 128,225 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.