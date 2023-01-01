Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

201,357 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

  1. 9594949
  2. 9594949
  3. 9594949
  4. 9594949
  5. 9594949
  6. 9594949
  7. 9594949
  8. 9594949
  9. 9594949
  10. 9594949
  11. 9594949
  12. 9594949
  13. 9594949
  14. 9594949
  15. 9594949
  16. 9594949
  17. 9594949
  18. 9594949
  19. 9594949
  20. 9594949
  21. 9594949
  22. 9594949
  23. 9594949
  24. 9594949
  25. 9594949
  26. 9594949
  27. 9594949
  28. 9594949
  29. 9594949
  30. 9594949
  31. 9594949
  32. 9594949
  33. 9594949
  34. 9594949
  35. 9594949
  36. 9594949
  37. 9594949
  38. 9594949
  39. 9594949
  40. 9594949
  41. 9594949
  42. 9594949
  43. 9594949
  44. 9594949
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

201,357KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9594949
  • Stock #: 24752A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG2DR672598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,357 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
CUP HOLDERS
Power Steering
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery
Touch Screen
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

2013 Subaru Impreza
156,987 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4
77,622 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Qashqai
25,596 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory