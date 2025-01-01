$4,900+ taxes & licensing
Canada Value Pkg
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,061 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!White 2013 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT 4-Speed Automatic VLP FWDReviews:* Owners tend to appreciate the Journeys stand-out styling, overall flexibility, easy to drive character, comfort and versatility first and foremost. With the Pentastar V6 on board, fans of performance report satisfaction with almost excessive levels of power output. A high-lift tailgate and handy storage provisions throughout the interior are highly rated, and the infotainment system on newer models is said to be one of the best in the business. Source: autoTRADER.caVehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
