Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!White 2013 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT 4-Speed Automatic VLP FWDReviews:* Owners tend to appreciate the Journeys stand-out styling, overall flexibility, easy to drive character, comfort and versatility first and foremost. With the Pentastar V6 on board, fans of performance report satisfaction with almost excessive levels of power output. A high-lift tailgate and handy storage provisions throughout the interior are highly rated, and the infotainment system on newer models is said to be one of the best in the business. Source: autoTRADER.caVehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2013 Dodge Journey

161,061 KM

Details Description Features

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12674820

2013 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,061KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB9DT656243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,061 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!White 2013 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT 4-Speed Automatic VLP FWDReviews:* Owners tend to appreciate the Journeys stand-out styling, overall flexibility, easy to drive character, comfort and versatility first and foremost. With the Pentastar V6 on board, fans of performance report satisfaction with almost excessive levels of power output. A high-lift tailgate and handy storage provisions throughout the interior are highly rated, and the infotainment system on newer models is said to be one of the best in the business. Source: autoTRADER.caVehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
White
Knee Air Bag
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
22F CANADA VALUE PKG CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L engine 4-speed auto trans
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2013 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Barrie, ON
2013 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 161,061 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mazda Tribute for sale in Barrie, ON
2008 Mazda Tribute 267,172 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sportage for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Kia Sportage 100,659 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2013 Dodge Journey