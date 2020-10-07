Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

136,063 KM

Details

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SE

2013 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

136,063KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5894223
  • Stock #: 1838
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB7DT682453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1838
  • Mileage 136,063 KM

Vehicle Description

!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2013 DODGE JOURNEY automatic , very well maintained, drives amazing,
Features included:
Tilt/ Telescopic steering, Cruise control, Duel climate control, Tinted window, Recling 2nd row seats, A/C, power windows ,power locks aux input, . CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $6,988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Cruise Control
Clock
Intermittent rear wiper
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Variable intermittent front wipers
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Steel Wheels
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Dual front air conditioning zones
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
50 State Emissions
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Full wheel covers
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Adjustable rear headrests
Roll Stability Control
Heated Side Mirrors
trailer stability control
4.28 Axle Ratio
Premium cloth upholstery
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Black window trim
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
2-stage unlocking doors
Footwell lights
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
16.5 STEERING RATIO
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM

