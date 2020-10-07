2013 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Convenience Cruise Control Clock Intermittent rear wiper Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Variable intermittent front wipers Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Windows rear window defogger Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Steel Wheels Comfort Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Dual front air conditioning zones Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Retained Accessory Power 50 State Emissions Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Full wheel covers digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Front cupholders Dual Vanity Mirrors Braking Assist Driver knee airbags Adjustable rear headrests Roll Stability Control Heated Side Mirrors trailer stability control 4.28 Axle Ratio Premium cloth upholstery Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Push-Button Start Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass 3-point front seatbelts Black window trim Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Multi-function display Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor 2-stage unlocking doors Footwell lights 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION 12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S) MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM 0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH 160 AMPS ALTERNATOR 2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING 16.5 STEERING RATIO REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM

