Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Journey

209,123 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 8621825
  2. 8621825
  3. 8621825
  4. 8621825
  5. 8621825
  6. 8621825
  7. 8621825
  8. 8621825
  9. 8621825
  10. 8621825
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

209,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8621825
  • Stock #: X0587AXZ
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG2DT643330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # X0587AXZ
  • Mileage 209,123 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2013 Dodge Journey R/T
 209,123 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT
 191,431 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150
86,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory