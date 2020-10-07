Menu
2013 Ford Edge

118,846 KM

Details Description Features

$13,487

+ tax & licensing
$13,487

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH | REMOTE START |

2013 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH | REMOTE START |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

$13,487

+ taxes & licensing

118,846KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6149502
  Stock #: C55686
  VIN: 2FMDK4JC1DBC55686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,846 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING AID LINES, PARKING SENSORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, 12V/AUX/USB, PUSH START, BLUETOOTH, TOUCH SCREEN, REMOTE START, POWER TAILGATE AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

