2013 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
705-726-0393
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!
Sport, 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, AWD
Features: 12 Speakers, 22" Polished Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Premium audio system: Sony, Speed-Sensitive Wipers.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3