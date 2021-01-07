Menu
2013 Ford Edge

299,517 KM

$CALL

$CALL

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Sport LEATHER! HEATED SEATS!

Sport LEATHER! HEATED SEATS!

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$CALL

299,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6462592
  • Stock #: 34282AUX
  • VIN: 2FMDK4AK7DBA54270

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 299,517 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!



Sport, 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, AWD



Features: 12 Speakers, 22" Polished Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Premium audio system: Sony, Speed-Sensitive Wipers.




This vehicle is being sold as one of our As-Traded/As-Is vehicles. You certify...You save.



We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.



Does not qualify for AutoIQ 7 Day Money Back Guarantee



Errors and Omissions Expected

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

