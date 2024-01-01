$12,997+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Explorer
SPORT 4X4
Location
G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore
425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-728-2422
$12,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DGC36032
- Mileage 188,925 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not
represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be
fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial
repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
705-728-2422