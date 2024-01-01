Menu
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2013 Ford Explorer

188,925 KM

Details Description

$12,997

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Explorer

SPORT 4X4

2013 Ford Explorer

SPORT 4X4

Location

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,925KM
VIN 1FM5K8GT8DGC36032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC36032
  • Mileage 188,925 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not
represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be
fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial
repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Ford Explorer