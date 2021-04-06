Menu
2013 Ford Explorer

16,799 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,799KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6882846
  • Stock #: O23287A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8082DGB00351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,799 KM

Vehicle Description

100% APPROVAL
EVERYBODY is 100% APPROVED At
THE LOAN ARRANGER
You find a Car, Truck, Bike or RV on KiJiJi and we will finance it.
Selling your car? We will finance the buyer!
You find it we will finance it!!!


Call now 1 855 364 5626
Select 1 for our Toronto Location
Select 2 for our Barrie Location
Select 3 for our Oshawa Location
Select 4 for our Cambridge Location

O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required. 100% approval based on income and ability to pay 100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Interval wipers
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Leather Seats
Front Wheel Drive
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Dual Climate Controls
Navigation
mp3 ready

Email The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

