2013 Ford Explorer

270,214 KM

Details Description Features

$6,985

+ tax & licensing
$6,985

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | NAVI | TRAILER PKG |

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | NAVI | TRAILER PKG |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$6,985

+ taxes & licensing

270,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7059881
  • Stock #: W0373AZ
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D86DGA15402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 270,214 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



XLT | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | NAVI | TRAILER PKG | 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT


** Sold As-Is**, 4WD, 18" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 & 7 Pin Wiring Harness, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Comfort Package, Delay-off headlights, Delete Rear Recovery Hooks, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Oil Cooler, Equipment Group 202A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera, Receiver Hitch, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package (Class III), Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.

As-Traded Pre-Owned Vehicle


We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!


This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ 7 Day Money Back Guarantee


SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls


Errors and Omissions Expected


INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

