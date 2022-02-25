Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Explorer

216,333 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 8292930
  2. 8292930
  3. 8292930
  4. 8292930
  5. 8292930
  6. 8292930
  7. 8292930
  8. 8292930
  9. 8292930
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

216,333KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8292930
  • Stock #: 7297XZ
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D86DGC83723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7297XZ
  • Mileage 216,333 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2020 Ford Mustang Ec...
 10,092 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer XLT
 216,333 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
 196,403 KM
$14,142 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory