The 2013 Ford Focus Titanium is a sharp, upscale compact car that blends efficiency with a touch of class. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering 160 horsepower, it’s paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission for a smooth, responsive drive. The Titanium trim elevates the game with leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, a Sony audio system, and a rearview camera—all wrapped in a sleek, aerodynamic design. With 17-inch alloy wheels, push-button start, and dual-zone climate control, it’s got a premium feel without breaking the bank. Offering solid fuel economy (up to 38 MPG highway) and nimble handling, this Focus is a practical yet stylish choice for city streets or weekend getaways. G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers cant. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why were known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders! Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customers individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - Weve Got Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

2013 Ford Focus

115,771 KM

Titanium ~Nav ~Camera ~Heated Seats ~Alloys ~A/C

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

115,771KM
VIN 1FADP3N25DL140256

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DL140256
  • Mileage 115,771 KM

The 2013 Ford Focus Titanium is a sharp, upscale compact car that blends efficiency with a touch of class. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering 160 horsepower, it’s paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission for a smooth, responsive drive. The Titanium trim elevates the game with leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, a Sony audio system, and a rearview camera—all wrapped in a sleek, aerodynamic design. With 17-inch alloy wheels, push-button start, and dual-zone climate control, it’s got a premium feel without breaking the bank. Offering solid fuel economy (up to 38 MPG highway) and nimble handling, this Focus is a practical yet stylish choice for city streets or weekend getaways.

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore!

Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders!

Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America.

Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models.

Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Power Steering

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Telescoping Steering Wheel

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Leather Wrap Wheel

Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
2013 Ford Focus