2013 Ford Focus

Titanium

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,862KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4496631
  • VIN: 1FADP3N27DL328146
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black (2W)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2013 Ford Focus automatic transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, leather heated seats, A/C, power windows,power locks, bluetooth, sunroof, keyless entry, 2 Set of tires and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

Selling price fully Certified $7800 + HST


EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS WITH $5000 PER CLAIM.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Overhead Console
  • Rear Wiper
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Rear coat hooks
  • Mini spare tire
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Fog lamps w/chrome bezel
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Dual Stage Front Airbags
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Front/rear side-impact airbags
  • LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
  • AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control
Windows
  • PWR MOONROOF
  • Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Independent control blade rear suspension
Power Options
  • (2) 12V pwr points
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Mast antenna
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Luxury Pkg
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Rear door child safety locks
  • (2) front cupholders
  • 4-wheel pwr disc brakes
  • Black rocker mouldings
  • Chrome beltline moulding
  • Front door storage bins
  • 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
  • Piano black grille
  • Removable pkg tray
  • 17" POLISHED ALLOY WHEELS
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
  • Smart occupant sensing airbags
  • Rear seat map pockets
  • Electric pwr assist steering
  • 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I4 flex fuel engine
  • Driver left foot rest
  • Electronic brake assist
  • Front/rear/cargo dome lights
  • Full floor centre console w/storage & armrest
  • Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps
  • Three blink lane change indicator
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
  • Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, dot matrix display, trip computer, outside temp display, compass
  • 3-point front safety belts -inc: height-adjustable, retractable, pretensioners
  • Body-colour heated manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors, side marker lamps, puddle lamps
  • Ambient interior lighting -inc: (7) colours
  • Dual zone electronic automatic temp control -inc: rear seat heat ducts
  • Front reading light
  • Metallic interior trim finish -inc: door pulls, register surround
  • Pwr windows w/global 1-touch up/down
  • MyFord Touch w/8" screen
  • SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 6-month pre-paid subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

