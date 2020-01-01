!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2013 Ford Focus automatic transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, leather heated seats, A/C, power windows,power locks, bluetooth, sunroof, keyless entry, 2 Set of tires and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!
CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!
GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%
Selling price fully Certified $7800 + HST
EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS WITH $5000 PER CLAIM.
COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Overhead Console
- Rear Wiper
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Rear coat hooks
- Mini spare tire
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- Rear Spoiler
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Fog lamps w/chrome bezel
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Dual Stage Front Airbags
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Front/rear side-impact airbags
- LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
- AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control
- Windows
-
- PWR MOONROOF
- Rear Window Defroster
- Comfort
-
- Trim
-
- Body-colour door handles
- Body-colour bumpers
- Suspension
-
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
- Independent control blade rear suspension
- Power Options
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Additional Features
-
- Rear View Camera
- Luxury Pkg
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Rear Stabilizer Bar
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Tilt/telescopic steering column
- Rear door child safety locks
- (2) front cupholders
- 4-wheel pwr disc brakes
- Black rocker mouldings
- Chrome beltline moulding
- Front door storage bins
- 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
- Piano black grille
- Removable pkg tray
- 17" POLISHED ALLOY WHEELS
- Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
- Smart occupant sensing airbags
- Rear seat map pockets
- Electric pwr assist steering
- 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I4 flex fuel engine
- Driver left foot rest
- Electronic brake assist
- Front/rear/cargo dome lights
- Full floor centre console w/storage & armrest
- Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps
- Three blink lane change indicator
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
- Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, dot matrix display, trip computer, outside temp display, compass
- 3-point front safety belts -inc: height-adjustable, retractable, pretensioners
- Body-colour heated manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors, side marker lamps, puddle lamps
- Ambient interior lighting -inc: (7) colours
- Dual zone electronic automatic temp control -inc: rear seat heat ducts
- Front reading light
- Metallic interior trim finish -inc: door pulls, register surround
- Pwr windows w/global 1-touch up/down
- MyFord Touch w/8" screen
- SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 6-month pre-paid subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.