!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2013 Ford Focus automatic transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, leather heated seats, A/C, power windows,power locks, bluetooth, sunroof, keyless entry, 2 Set of tires and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!



CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!





GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%



Selling price fully Certified $7800 + HST





EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS WITH $5000 PER CLAIM.



COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.



OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER



Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341



WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Convenience Cruise Control

Overhead Console

Rear Wiper

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Rear coat hooks

Mini spare tire

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Fog lamps w/chrome bezel Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Dual Stage Front Airbags

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions

Front/rear side curtain airbags

Front/rear side-impact airbags

LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system

AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control Windows PWR MOONROOF

Rear Window Defroster Comfort Illuminated Entry Trim Body-colour door handles

Body-colour bumpers Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension

Independent control blade rear suspension Power Options (2) 12V pwr points Media / Nav / Comm Mast antenna

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Luxury Pkg

PERIMETER ALARM

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Tilt/telescopic steering column

Rear door child safety locks

(2) front cupholders

4-wheel pwr disc brakes

Black rocker mouldings

Chrome beltline moulding

Front door storage bins

6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

Piano black grille

Removable pkg tray

17" POLISHED ALLOY WHEELS

Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system

Smart occupant sensing airbags

Rear seat map pockets

Electric pwr assist steering

2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I4 flex fuel engine

Driver left foot rest

Electronic brake assist

Front/rear/cargo dome lights

Full floor centre console w/storage & armrest

Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps

Three blink lane change indicator

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute

Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, dot matrix display, trip computer, outside temp display, compass

3-point front safety belts -inc: height-adjustable, retractable, pretensioners

Body-colour heated manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors, side marker lamps, puddle lamps

Ambient interior lighting -inc: (7) colours

Dual zone electronic automatic temp control -inc: rear seat heat ducts

Front reading light

Metallic interior trim finish -inc: door pulls, register surround

Pwr windows w/global 1-touch up/down

MyFord Touch w/8" screen

SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 6-month pre-paid subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.