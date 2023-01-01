Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Focus

244,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,494

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE AS IS SPECIAL | CLOTH | ALLOYS |

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Focus

SE AS IS SPECIAL | CLOTH | ALLOYS |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 9697507
  2. 9697507
  3. 9697507
  4. 9697507
  5. 9697507
  6. 9697507
  7. 9697507
  8. 9697507
  9. 9697507
  10. 9697507
  11. 9697507
  12. 9697507
  13. 9697507
  14. 9697507
  15. 9697507
Contact Seller

$5,494

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
244,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9697507
  • Stock #: Y0166AXZ
  • VIN: 1FADP3F22DL281137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS SPECIAL!!! YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE.



SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift 2.0L I4 DGI Flex Fuel Ti-VCT


16" Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 200A, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/6-Speakers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.


AS-TRADED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for any and all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed in order to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money! This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS", unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit



This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors and Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2019 Ford Escape SE
 30,965 KM
$25,499 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT
 60,000 KM
$46,494 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 9,200 KM
$72,494 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory