2013 Ford Focus

$5,494 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9697507

9697507 Stock #: Y0166AXZ

Y0166AXZ VIN: 1FADP3F22DL281137

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.