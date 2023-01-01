SOLD+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Mustang
V6 Premium/6-SPEED MANUAL/DUAL EXHAUST!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
98,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9820771
- Stock #: 2737E
- VIN: 1ZVBP8AM6D5225405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 98,700 KM
Vehicle Description
HAVE FUN DRIVING THIS 6-SPEED MANUAL MUSTANG THIS SUMMER WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS AND DUAL EXHAUST!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO AND AUX. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
