2013 Ford Mustang

98,700 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2013 Ford Mustang

2013 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium/6-SPEED MANUAL/DUAL EXHAUST!!

2013 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium/6-SPEED MANUAL/DUAL EXHAUST!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9820771
  • Stock #: 2737E
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM6D5225405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 98,700 KM

Vehicle Description

HAVE FUN DRIVING THIS 6-SPEED MANUAL MUSTANG THIS SUMMER WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS AND DUAL EXHAUST!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO AND AUX. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
