395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
2013 GMC Terrain SLE-1 White FRESH TRADE IN!!!, SOLD AS TRADED, YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!!, 17' x 7' Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Block heater, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Brake assist, CD player, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, MP3 decoder, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.. RECENTLY TRADED IN TO US! You Certify...You Save!!! . This vehicle is being sold as one of our AS-TRADED/AS-IS vehicles. . We have not inspected it mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money! . Often customers who consider our as-traded vehicles also consider financing a newer or fully reconditioned vehicle. Our team of loan professionals can obtain a pre-approval in minutes for most customers through one of our many auto lending companies. With a 99% approval ratio, we have lending options available for practically every vehicle and credit situation! Apply today! . REQUIRED DISCLOSURE: This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. . The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where it's all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.
