2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback - Fully Certified - Sporty and Efficient<br><br>Mileage: 121,770 km<br><br>Color: Dynamic Red<br><br>Transmission: Automatic<br><br>Price: $10,888 HST - Includes Safety and 3-Month Lubrico Warranty<br><br>Description:<br><br>Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback. This vibrant red hatchback, with a sleek automatic transmission, is designed to elevate your driving experience and is fully certified for your peace of mind.<br><br>Key Features:<br><br>Model: 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT<br>Type: Hatchback<br>Color: Dynamic Red<br>Transmission: Automatic<br>Mileage: 121,770 km<br>Efficiency and Versatility:<br>Enjoy a responsive and fuel-efficient drive with the Elantra GT. The hatchback design provides versatile cargo space, making it ideal for both city commutes and weekend getaways.<br><br>Sporty Exterior:<br>The dynamic red exterior adds a touch of flair to your daily drives. The Elantra GTs sporty design stands out on the road, making a statement wherever you go.<br><br>Well-Maintained and Fully Certified:<br>With 121,770 km on the odometer, this Elantra GT has been well-maintained and is fully certified. Our rigorous certification process ensures that the vehicle meets high standards for quality and performance.<br><br>Price Includes:<br><br>Safety certification<br>3-Month Lubrico Warranty<br>Extended Warranties Available:<br>Protect your investment further with extended warranties available up to 5 years. Ask our representative for more details on how you can enhance your coverage.<br><br>Certified Financing Available:<br>Explore flexible financing options to make this Elantra GT yours. Our certified financing ensures a hassle-free and tailored solution to meet your needs.<br><br>Warranty Details:<br>Ask our representative for more details about the Lubrico warranty and available extended warranties.<br><br>Contact Information:<br><br>For inquiries, to schedule a test drive, or if you have a vehicle to trade in or sell, call now for the best appraisal:<br><br><br>Smart Wheels Inc.<br><br>Location:<br>642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5<br><br>Website:<br>www.swcarsales.ca<br><br>Phone:<br>(705) 721-1341<br>Email Address: info@swcarsales.ca<br><br>OMVIC Registered Dealer.

121,770KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD25LE6DU035202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2618
  • Mileage 121,770 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Convenience

Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
AM/FM CD

Comfort

Air Condition

Additional Features

Certified
All equiped
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Window Wipers
EXT HEATED MIRRORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

