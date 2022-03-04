Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

109,300 KM

Details

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

GL GREAT ON GAS/ECO MODE!!

GL GREAT ON GAS/ECO MODE!!

Location

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

109,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8591396
  • Stock #: 2604E
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE5DH180435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THE ELANTRA GL IS AMAZING ON GAS AND HAS THE ECO MODE TO SAVE YOU MORE MONEY!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

