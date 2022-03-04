Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

176,405 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

176,405KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8623436
  • Stock #: 22971R
  • VIN: KMHD35LE3HU108555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,405 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

