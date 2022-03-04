2013 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 4 0 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8623436

8623436 Stock #: 22971R

22971R VIN: KMHD35LE3HU108555

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 176,405 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interval wipers Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering CUP HOLDERS Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.