2013 Jeep Wrangler

174,517 KM

Details Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2013 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

2013 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

174,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9440664
  Stock #: 28307UQ
  VIN: 1C4BJWCG5DL620381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 174,517 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

