Beige w/Woven Cloth Seat Trim.You certify, you save on As-Traded vehicles!*Vehicle Sold AS-IS*The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Aurora Black 2013 Kia Rio EX 4D Sedan 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic FWDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Reviews:* Interior and exterior styling, fuel efficiency, feature content for the money, and an upscale cabin design are all highly rated by owners of this generation of Kia Rio. A multitude of charge ports and a deep, large trunk are also noted. Headroom, even for taller drivers, is said to be generous. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2013 Kia Rio

287,578 KM

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
287,578KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNADN4A32D6145138

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 38880A
  • Mileage 287,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Beige w/Woven Cloth Seat Trim.You certify, you save on As-Traded vehicles!*Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"*The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Aurora Black 2013 Kia Rio EX 4D Sedan 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic FWDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Reviews:* Interior and exterior styling, fuel efficiency, feature content for the money, and an upscale cabin design are all highly rated by owners of this generation of Kia Rio. A multitude of charge ports and a deep, large trunk are also noted. Headroom, even for taller drivers, is said to be generous. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

