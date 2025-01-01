$2,900+ taxes & licensing
2013 Kia Rio
2013 Kia Rio
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$2,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 38880A
- Mileage 287,578 KM
Vehicle Description
Beige w/Woven Cloth Seat Trim.You certify, you save on As-Traded vehicles!*Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"*The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Aurora Black 2013 Kia Rio EX 4D Sedan 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic FWDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Reviews:* Interior and exterior styling, fuel efficiency, feature content for the money, and an upscale cabin design are all highly rated by owners of this generation of Kia Rio. A multitude of charge ports and a deep, large trunk are also noted. Headroom, even for taller drivers, is said to be generous. Source: autoTRADER.ca
