Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

95,428 KM

Details Description Features

$48,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2013 Land Rover Range Rover

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

Supercharged Plus Autobiography Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

Supercharged Plus Autobiography Pkg

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 6941308
  2. 6941308
  3. 6941308
  4. 6941308
  5. 6941308
  6. 6941308
  7. 6941308
  8. 6941308
  9. 6941308
  10. 6941308
  11. 6941308
  12. 6941308
  13. 6941308
  14. 6941308
  15. 6941308
  16. 6941308
  17. 6941308
  18. 6941308
  19. 6941308
  20. 6941308
  21. 6941308
  22. 6941308
  23. 6941308
  24. 6941308
  25. 6941308
  26. 6941308
  27. 6941308
  28. 6941308
  29. 6941308
  30. 6941308
  31. 6941308
  32. 6941308
  33. 6941308
  34. 6941308
  35. 6941308
  36. 6941308
  37. 6941308
Contact Seller

$48,987

+ taxes & licensing

95,428KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6941308
  • Stock #: 117353
  • VIN: SALGV2EF0DA117353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 117353
  • Mileage 95,428 KM

Vehicle Description

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2013 Land Rover Rang...
 95,428 KM
$48,987 + tax & lic
2015 Acura RDX AWD w...
 153,422 KM
$16,487 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SEL...
 104,545 KM
$12,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory