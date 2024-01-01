Menu
Recent Arrival!

| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, Leather.

Black 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 Base BlueTEC® 4MATIC® Base BlueTEC® 4MATIC® 4D Sport Utility 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC®

2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

290,754 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

SOLD AS-TRADED | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE !

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

SOLD AS-TRADED | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE !

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
290,754KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGDF2EE6DA170990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 290,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, Leather.

Black 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 Base BlueTEC® 4MATIC® Base BlueTEC® 4MATIC® 4D Sport Utility 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC®

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class