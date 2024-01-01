$13,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
SOLD AS-TRADED | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE !
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$13,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
290,754KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGDF2EE6DA170990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 290,754 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, Leather.
Black 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 Base BlueTEC® 4MATIC® Base BlueTEC® 4MATIC® 4D Sport Utility 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC®
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic
