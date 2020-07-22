Menu
2013 Mitsubishi RVR

112,000 KM

$12,298

+ tax & licensing
$12,298

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

SE

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,298

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5487060
  • Stock #: 00590
  • VIN: 4A4AJ3AU1DE605215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Barrie Mitsubishi’s Pre-owned car inventory! For more information, text us at 705-990-1407!

*VEHICLE*

2013 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC

*HISTORY*

Previously One Owner, No Accidents

*WARRANTY*

Balance of Mitsubishi’s Warranty:

10 Years / 160,000 KM Powertrain Warranty

*FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS*

-All Wheel Control

-Heated Seats

-Leather Steering Wheel & Steering Wheel Controls

-Bluetooth & Auxiliary Input

-Climate Control

-Keyless Entry

-Power Options

*FINANCING*

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (ANY CREDIT SITUATION WELCOME)

You can also apply online by clicking the following link: https://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/credit-application/

*TRADE-IN*

Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with!

*CERTIFICATION*

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

