2013 Nissan Sentra

SV

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

$7,487

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,231KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4906956
  • Stock #: 739409
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP3DL739409
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-8PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM, SUNDAY 12PM-5-PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success. -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

