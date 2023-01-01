Menu
2013 RAM 1500

202,156 KM

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

202,156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10615332
  • Stock #: 37419AU
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FTXDS587428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 202,156 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

