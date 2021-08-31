2013 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
THE RAM SLT HAS NAVIGATION AND SIDE TOOL BOXES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NEW TIRES, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOW, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, SC CARD AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1