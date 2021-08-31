Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SLT NAVIGATION/SIDE TOOL BOXES!!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

SLT NAVIGATION/SIDE TOOL BOXES!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7725928
  • Stock #: 2502E
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG4DS528978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE RAM SLT HAS NAVIGATION AND SIDE TOOL BOXES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NEW TIRES, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOW, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, SC CARD AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Included
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2019 RAM 1500 CLASSI...
 34,000 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 168,800 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 145,500 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory