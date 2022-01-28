$19,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2013 RAM 1500
2013 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
192,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8268309
- Stock #: 35580AUZ
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT5DS691085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 192,181 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3