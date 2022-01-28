Menu
2013 RAM 1500

192,181 KM

Details Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

192,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8268309
  • Stock #: 35580AUZ
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT5DS691085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 192,181 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

